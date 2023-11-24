Best Black Friday John Lewis deals 2023

Black Friday is oficially here and with it John Lewis has kicked of its Black Friday deals too.

While we haven't seen too many gaming discounts, there have been lots of deals on some excellent TVs and Laptops. Whatever you're looking for, you can see the best John Lewis Black Friday deals down below, and we'll continue to update this page as we move along through the weekend.

We're also tracking the best Currys Black Friday deals and the best Very Black Friday deals, so check those out if you want to compare deals and prices.

Today's best Black Friday John Lewis deals

John Lewis Black Friday TV deals

Image credit: LG

This Black Friday John Lewis has discounts on some great 4K LED, QLED, and OLED TVs from LG, Samsung, Panasonic and more. It's a good idea to bookmark this page and then check out Digital Foundry's best 4K TVs for gaming rankings to get a better idea of what you're looking for before you checkout.

John Lewis Black Friday Laptop deals

If you're after a new laptop either for work or gaming, there are some big discounts on laptops from ASUS, Acer, MSI, and even some smaller discounts on Apple MacBooks if you're looking for a new Apple product to join your ecosystem.

John Lewis Black Friday gaming deals

There are a few gaming deals available in John Lewis' Black Friday promos, including some gaming chairs, a monitor and the Logitech G290 racing wheel.

There is also a promo on the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, seeing a saving of £50 on each:

That's all for now, but we'll keep on updating this page as new deals appear of the weekend. To keep up-to-date on the latest offers, you can bookmark this page and follow the Jelly Deals X account as we'll be covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday over there too.