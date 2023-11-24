Best Black Friday John Lewis deals 2023
Browse the best John Lewis Black Friday deals.
Black Friday is oficially here and with it John Lewis has kicked of its Black Friday deals too.
While we haven't seen too many gaming discounts, there have been lots of deals on some excellent TVs and Laptops. Whatever you're looking for, you can see the best John Lewis Black Friday deals down below, and we'll continue to update this page as we move along through the weekend.
We're also tracking the best Currys Black Friday deals and the best Very Black Friday deals, so check those out if you want to compare deals and prices.
Today's best Black Friday John Lewis deals
- Microsoft Xbox Series X Console 1TB - £370 (was £480)
- Samsung Odyssey G4 Full HD Gaming Monitor, 27-inch 240Hz - £200 (was £264)
- 2023 Apple MacBook Air 15.3-inch, M2 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - £1,279 (was £1,399)
- anda seaT Dark Demon Dragon Premium Gaming Chair - £230 (was £330)
- Meta Quest 2 256GB - £300 (was £350)
John Lewis Black Friday TV deals
This Black Friday John Lewis has discounts on some great 4K LED, QLED, and OLED TVs from LG, Samsung, Panasonic and more. It's a good idea to bookmark this page and then check out Digital Foundry's best 4K TVs for gaming rankings to get a better idea of what you're looking for before you checkout.
- Panasonic TX 2023 OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Android TV - £1000 (was £1,200)
- Panasonic TX 2023 LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Android TV 65-inch - £550 (was £650)
- Panasonic TX 2023 LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV 43-inch - £400 (was £600)
- Sony Bravia XR XR55A95K - £1,800 (was £2,000)
- LG OLED55G26LA - £1,300 (was £1,600)
- LG OLED65G26LA - £1,800 (was £2,200)
John Lewis Black Friday Laptop deals
If you're after a new laptop either for work or gaming, there are some big discounts on laptops from ASUS, Acer, MSI, and even some smaller discounts on Apple MacBooks if you're looking for a new Apple product to join your ecosystem.
- 2023 Apple MacBook Air 15.3-inch, M2 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - £1,279 (was £1,399)
- MSI Raider GE68HX 16-inch Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9 Processor, 16GB RAM, RTX 4070, 1TB SSD - £2,049 (was £2,199)
- MSI Pulse 15-inch Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060, 1TB SSD - £1,199 (was £1,299)
- ASUS Zenbook S13 Flip Convertible Laptop, Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - £800 (was £1,300)
- ASUS VivoBook 15 X1500 Laptop, Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - £350 (was £500)
John Lewis Black Friday gaming deals
There are a few gaming deals available in John Lewis' Black Friday promos, including some gaming chairs, a monitor and the Logitech G290 racing wheel.
- anda seaT Dark Demon Dragon Premium Gaming Chair - £230 (was £330)
- Pokemon GO Plus + - £45 (was £50)
- Samsung Odyssey G4 Full HD Gaming Monitor, 27-inch 240Hz - £200 (was £264)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for Xbox & PC - £200 (was £220)
- LEGO Super Mario 71405 Fuzzy Flippers - £16.49 (was £22)
There is also a promo on the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, seeing a saving of £50 on each:
- Meta Quest 2 128GB - £250 (was £300)
- Meta Quest 2 256GB - £300 (was £350)
That's all for now, but we'll keep on updating this page as new deals appear of the weekend. To keep up-to-date on the latest offers, you can bookmark this page and follow the Jelly Deals X account as we'll be covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday over there too.