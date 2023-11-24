Best Black Friday Very deals 2023

Black Friday is here, and along with it have come a whole range of deals from Very. Here at Eurogamer, we've sorted through lots of fantastic savings from the online retailer, and will continue to find you all of the best Very Black Friday deals for consoles and tech throughout the month.

Although these are marked as 'Black Friday deals', we recommend comparing prices with other online retailers before buying, which will make sure you're getting the cheapest deal and the best price.

Today's best early Black Friday Very deals

Very Black Friday TV deals

Those looking for a cheap 4K TV over Black Friday and Cyber Monday should definitely take Very's offers into consideration. They offer a wide selection of TVs, including OLED, QLED, LCD and more, from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony. It's worth noting Black Friday deals can sell out fast so we recommend bookmarking this page, checking out Digital Foundry's excellent 4K TV deals guide, and make note of the models you're interested in now to ensure you can get what you want.

Very Black Friday gaming monitor deals

There is a good selection of gaming monitor deals at Very this year including savings on MSI, Samsung and Asus ROG screens.

Very Black Friday gaming laptop deals

There are a few gaming laptops included in Very's early Black Friday sale right now, with discounts on machines from MSI and Acer.

Very Black Friday gaming accessory deals

This year Very has some good deals on gaming accessories, including controllers, mice, keyboards, and headsets from brands such as Turtle Beach, Razer, and Logitech.

That's all we have for now, but remember to bookmark this page and check back for all the latest and greatest Very Black Friday deals. In the meantime, why not go give us a follow on Twitter, where we tweeting even more Black Friday savings.