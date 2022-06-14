A Halo and Fall Guys crossover has leaked

A Halo and Fall Guys crossover event has leaked, reportedly planned for once the game is released on Xbox.

A trailer for the crossover - a spoof of the Halo 3 "Believe" campaign - confirms a release date of 30th June. That's a week after the game finally hits Xbox as a free-to-play game.

The event will seemingly last until 4th July and be available across all platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch.

Available as part of the event are a number of Halo cosmetics, including Master Chief's armour, Brute Chieftain armour, Grunt armour, and Halo Infinite's cat ears Spartan helmet.

They're all shown in the leaked trailer that should give Halo fans something to giggle about, with that melancholic music accompanying scenes from the game.