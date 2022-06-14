If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A Halo and Fall Guys crossover has leaked

Believe it.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

A Halo and Fall Guys crossover event has leaked, reportedly planned for once the game is released on Xbox.

A trailer for the crossover - a spoof of the Halo 3 "Believe" campaign - confirms a release date of 30th June. That's a week after the game finally hits Xbox as a free-to-play game.

The event will seemingly last until 4th July and be available across all platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch.

Watch on YouTube

Available as part of the event are a number of Halo cosmetics, including Master Chief's armour, Brute Chieftain armour, Grunt armour, and Halo Infinite's cat ears Spartan helmet.

They're all shown in the leaked trailer that should give Halo fans something to giggle about, with that melancholic music accompanying scenes from the game.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch