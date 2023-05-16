Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Link's Awakening armour is nightmare fuel

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets you dress Link in a whole wardrobe of costumes and armour - but none so unsettling as his Link's Awakening outfit.

The blank, unblinking eyes, the polished sheen of his mask's surface - it all leads to Link looking like a serial killer. (And considering what some of you are doing to those poor Koroks, perhaps this isn't too far off.)

This is, of course, Link's design from the recent Nintendo Switch remake of classic Game Boy adventure The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. Except there, it was part of the game's cute toy diarama aesthetic. In Tears of the Kingdom, Link's longer body and glassy-eyed expression give off a very different vibe.

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears Of The Kingdom Beginners' Tips

Still, if you want to look like a Hylian bank robber, you have options. Yes, you can scan the Link's Awakening amiibo into your game for a chance at part of this item set.

Alternatively, all three pieces (trousers, tunic, mask) can be found in treasure chests within Hyrule itself - and there's a video walkthrough from YouTube channel 100% Guides below to show where.

Where to find the Link's Awakening outfit pieces in Tears of the Kingdom.

A vast range of amiibo figurines can be used in Tears of the Kingdom for quick access to costumes and exclusive access to various paraglider fabrics. For more on all that, here's Eurogamer's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo unlock guide.