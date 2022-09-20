YouTuber slips up, reveals he was behind "Insider" Twitter account which leaked Ubisoft details and more

YouTuber Dan Allen has apologised after it became apparent he was behind a Twitter account which had recently leaked details of Ubisoft's Forward presentation, alongside other industry details.

Allen recently gathered some online clout around the fact he had posted, under the alias The Real Insider, details of the various Assassin's Creed games Ubisoft was set to announce during its event last week.

How did Allen know these details? He had been pre-briefed by Ubisoft itself on the contents of its presentation under embargo - which he then promptly ignored and wrote anonymously about on the internet.

That facade of anonymity slipped last night, however, when Allen appeared to respond to a follower from the wrong account - replying to a question sent to The Real Insider on Twitter using his personal handle instead.

@ggMikkael nose si es tema de fullHP, pero te dejo aquí lo ocurrido por mera curiosidad con TheRealInsider para que tengáis contexto xd, en resumen Jason pillo al insider, era Adán y estaba rompiendo contratos con embargo con su multicuenta. pic.twitter.com/8ywJI8FVol — RhasegonVT (@Alain707x) September 19, 2022

The tweet and The Real Insider account quickly disappeared, but not before some followers noticed.

Allen subsequently published a statement to Twitter in apology, and said it would "never occur again".

"I'm sorry to everyone for my actions," Allen wrote. "I'm ashamed and disappointed in myself. I'll be taking some time to reflect on my poor decisions, which will never occur again. To everyone that has supported me over the years, I'm truely [sic] sorry I let you down."

pic.twitter.com/XPkNtsNCL6 — Dan Allen (@DanAllenGaming) September 20, 2022

Eurogamer has contacted Ubisoft for comment.