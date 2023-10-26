Xbox re-organises studios, brings Bethesda under Matt Booty's control

Microsoft has announced a reorganisation of its Xbox leadership team, bringing closer integration with Bethesda and parent company ZeniMax.

In an internal memo sent to staff today, published by The Verge, Spencer described the changes as being part of an effort to make an "expanded content organisation - one that enables Xbox Game Studios and ZeniMax's development studios to collaborate effectively together... to do their best work in growing our portfolio of games players love".

Matt Booty, previously known as Head of Xbox Game Studios, will now lead this expanded organisation with a new job title: President, Game Content and Studios.

The news comes shortly after the surprise retirement of Bethesda executive Pete Hines, who departed the company after 24 years just weeks after Starfield's launch.

Microsoft's Sarah Bond also gets an expanded role, overseeing a swathe of internal teams under the new job role of President of Xbox.

The changes follow an uneven year for Bethesda and its parent company, with a mixed response to its game projects this year. January's suprise release Hi-Fi Rush from Tango Gameworks was warmly received, but May's blockbuster release Redfall was met with a disappointing response.

And then there was Starfield. It boosted Xbox Game Pass, but did not receive universal acclaim.

The changes also follow the long-awaited addition of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft, after the $68.7bn deal to buy the Call of Duty and World of Warcraft maker was finally approved.

Today's organisation chart showing Xbox's executives shows controversial boss Bobby Kotick still included - although his position has only been confirmed until the end of the year.

"I'm excited to partner with this team of leaders to advance our mission for the next era of Xbox in service of players and creators," Xbox boss Phil Spencer wrote today. "I am confident that they will steer our organisation to success in the months and years to come."