Xbox had best March US hardware revenue for over a decade

Combined sales of the Xbox Series X and S consoles gave Microsoft its biggest March in terms of hardware revenue for a decade.

Xbox Series X/S led the US console market in March - and cumulatively over the year's first quarter - in terms of dollar sales, according to numbers from analytics firm NPD.

However, Nintendo Switch still was the US' best-selling console in terms of units sold, in March and across 2022 to date.

The steady sales of Xbox Series X and S, the former of which is still regularly supply-constrained, gave Microsoft an all-time March high for the platform. Previous records for units sold and dollar revenue date back to March 2011 and March 2014, respectively.

And that's despite a general downturn in spending on video games this year compared to last - something NPD exec Mat Picatella blamed again, in part, on those continued supply issues. How many consoles would PS5 have sold, if more stock had reached US shores?

In terms of games themselves, Elden Ring was the best-selling game of March in the US, and of the year so far. Over the past 12 months, only Call of Duty Vanguard has shifted more copies.