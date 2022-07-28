Eurogamer Newscast: What do Rockstar's changes really mean for GTA6 and the games industry?And what's the deal with Nier's secret door?
This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we're discussing Rockstar, and how its internal improvements may also change its games and the wider games industry.
Yesterday's eye-catching report into Rockstar discussed positive changes for employees and suggested this new company outlook could also be reflected in Grand Theft Auto 6, whenever it finally arrives. How important are these changes, and could the industry as a whole benefit? Or should we be calling some of these things out as long overdue, and simply just a bare minimum?
Also this week, the Nier: Automata secret church/door - the apparent existence of which has been puzzling fans and the wider internet. Is it a brand new discovery? A very clever mod? Or an incredibly elaborate marketing ploy for a new Nier game by the tight-lipped Yoko Taro? Join Ed Nightingale, Ishraq Subhan, Liv Ngan and myself as we try to explain.
