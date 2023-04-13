Warframe's weird roguelike expansion The Duviri Paradox gets a release date

Warframe's wonderfully weird new expansion The Duviri Paradox finally has a release date, and is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on Wednesday, 26th April.

The Duviri Paradox, if you're unfamiliar, is quite a departure for Warframe. Not only does its new open-world area, Duviri - perhaps most notable for the fact it exists inside the mind of the expansion's new big bad, Dominus Thrax - trade sci-fi for something closer to a fantasy western, it also propels the long-running free-to-play shooter into the realm of roguelikes.

Cast as a Drifter sentenced to death at the start of the expansion's story (which newcomers can select as an alternative introduction to Warframe), players are soon liberated by the mysterious rewind-on-death power that forms the core of the roguelike-inspired experience. Before long, they'll gain a fancy skeletal steed and a random assortment of perk-like Decrees, both proving invaluable as they set about restoring colour to a world shaped by the moods of its master.

Watch on YouTube Warframe - The Duviri Paradox cinematic trailer.

Developer Digital Extremes previously confirmed The Duviri Paradox will feature three distinct post-quest modes when it launches at the end of April. There's a solo narrative experience titled The Lone Story, a "full open-world adventure" known as The Duviri Experience, plus The Circuit, described as a "new Warframe Only endless game mode". It also includes an area known as The Undercroft, where players can battle old and new enemies using their Decrees.

Elsewhere in the world of Warframe, developer Digital Extremes has announced a date for this year's fan-focused TennoCon event - marking the return to an in-person format after several years of digital-only offerings due to COVID - which will be held on Saturday, 26th August at the RBC convention centre in Ontario, Canada.