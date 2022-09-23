If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Valve’s new Steam Charts page puts all its top games in one place

Pick of the crop.
Victoria Kennedy
Valve has introduced a new, live, charts page on Steam.

As you may have surmised from the headline already, this page sees all of Steam's top games bundled together in one place. It will replace the usual Steam Stats many of you may be familiar with.

"Today we're launching Steam Charts, a new section of Steam that is dedicated to showing the most-played and top-selling games on Steam. Including numbers in real time," Valve said in a statement (thanks, Kotaku).

"The Steam Charts page replaces Steam Stats as a one-stop-overview of what's popular on Steam, whether it's in real-time, by week, or even by month. Steam Charts also gathers numbers in more detail to allow for a more complete picture of which games players are excited about."

For those curious, today's top five selling games (at the time of writing) are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Slime Rancher 2, Cyberpunk 2077 (which is seeing quite a renaissance of late, something that has been attributed to the release of its Edgerunners anime on Netflix), Fifa 23 and Apex Legends.

Meanwhile, the most played games are Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Apex Legends, PUBG: Battlegrounds and Lost Ark.

Are you ok? You look like you've seen a ghost...

There are also options to have a closer look at Steam's weekly top sellers and the month's top new releases.

And what a week it has been!

This new page admittedly does not show us anything 'new', but it is nice to see this little refresh on the site. Could say, it's all full steam ahead from here. You can check out this new page for yourself here.

