Valkyrie Elysium will launch on PlayStation in September along with PSP classic

Valkyrie Elysium will launch on PlayStation in September along with PSP classicLoki into this.
Valkyrie Elysium, an action-RPG follow-up to the Valkyrie series, now has a release date of 29th September on PlayStation consoles.
A digital release of PSP game Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth - where the series began - will also be released on 29th September. A PC (Steam) version of Valkyrie Elysium will follow on 11th November.
The game was announced at the PlayStation State of Play back in March with a look at gameplay. Now there's a fresh trailer you can watch below.
The game "draws on the richness of Norse mythology to present an original story set in a world on the brink of destruction, full of danger and fast-paced action combat," said Square Enix in a press release.
A deluxe edition of the game additionally includes 72-hour early access, in-game item Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld, and a copy of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth.
Players on PS4 will also have access to the game on PS5.
