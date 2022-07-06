If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Valkyrie Elysium will launch on PlayStation in September along with PSP classic

Loki into this.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Valkyrie Elysium

Valkyrie Elysium, an action-RPG follow-up to the Valkyrie series, now has a release date of 29th September on PlayStation consoles.

A digital release of PSP game Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth - where the series began - will also be released on 29th September. A PC (Steam) version of Valkyrie Elysium will follow on 11th November.

The game was announced at the PlayStation State of Play back in March with a look at gameplay. Now there's a fresh trailer you can watch below.

Watch on YouTube
Valkyrie Elysium trailer

The game "draws on the richness of Norse mythology to present an original story set in a world on the brink of destruction, full of danger and fast-paced action combat," said Square Enix in a press release.

A deluxe edition of the game additionally includes 72-hour early access, in-game item Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld, and a copy of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth.

Players on PS4 will also have access to the game on PS5.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch