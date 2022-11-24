Upgrade your storage with this Crucial MX500 2TB SSD, now only £125 from Amazon

Black Friday 2022 is just around the corner. With less than 24 hours to go in fact, the deals are coming in thick and fast, and we here at Jelly Deals are relentlessly providing updates and sharing deals to ensure you get to make the most of the best offers.

One in particular that we know you won't want to miss out on is this massive £64 saving on a Crucial 2TB internal SSD from Amazon.

We're all in need of storage, be that physical or digital - something I for one can certainly vouch for. Whilst this SSD won't clean or sort your house's belongings into a tidy and organised state, it will certainly provide vast amounts of digital storage that you can bet will most definitely be of interest for avid gamers.

We've all seen the increasing size of files, particularly with games but in general too with regards to things like video and photos etc. increased storage capacity is most definitely becoming more of a necessity. As the storage need grows however, so too does the demand of loading files and data, resulting in longer loading times.

On that note, that's where this Crucial SSD comes in - boasting a read and write speed of 560 and 510 Megabytes per second respectively, allowing you to load images and videos quicker than with a Hard Disk Drive (HDD) - a big part of the advantage created by a Solid State Drive (SSD).

This particular SSD also has a transfer rate of 560 MB/s, making it a good choice for transferring files from one device to another - in this case, for example, it could be transferring from the SSD to the PC, or vice versa. With the power of this Crucial SSD, you'll be doing that at higher speeds than ever before.

As mentioned by Digital Foundry’s Will Judd, this can even be connected to consoles via a SATA to USB cable or enclosure, turning this internal SSD as a fully functioning external hard drive – this will work with PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Considering the price of this and the overall amount of storage and performance you’re getting with this SSD, it’s one you can’t really go wrong with.

The Crucial P5 Plus SSD.

If you’re on the lookout for something beefier for gaming, you might want to check out the Crucial P5 Plus or Seagate Storage Expansion Card for PS5 and Xbox respectively are where you’ll want to look.

If it's storage for your gaming PC that you're on the hunt for or you want to have more of a browse as to what’s available, Digital Foundry has full listings of the best SSDs they recommend which are worth checking out to see what works for you and for more information on what’s included with each one.

