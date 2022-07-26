Unofficial Minecraft NFT platform says it will now create its own game instead

Last week, Minecraft maker Mojang announced a firm ban on the use of NFTs within its hit sandbox game, to a warm response from many players.

The ban was seen by many fans as reactive - as some user-made projects have already used Minecraft to shift NFTs in the past.

Now, one of the largest of those - NFT Worlds - has issued a response via Twitter, and said it would create "a new game and platform" instead (thanks, PC Gamer).

NFT Worlds describes itself as a "fully decentralised, fully customizable, community driven, play to earn gaming platform where world owners can create their own limitless metaverse games or experiences for players or exclusive communities within their worlds".

It uses Minecraft as a base, combined with "decades worth of open source development... to enable an entirely new types of 3D voxel-based, decentralised gaming metaverses backed by the Ethereum blockchain".

Slamming Mojang's decision, NFT Worlds said it would simply use "the core mechanics of Minecraft, but with the modernisation and active development Minecraft has been missing for years.

"This is not a rewrite of some open source Minecraft clone, which likely would violate the EULA or still risk legal action, this is entirely from the ground up. This transition will additionally come with a public facing brand identity change that is more player friendly."

NFT Worlds claimed this relaunch will now allow it to deliver a "more accessible, ownable, enjoyable playing experience".

The developer claimed Mojang's NFT ban was indicative of Microsoft acting "in the interest of their shareholders and balance sheet, to the detriment of innovation, player experience and creators" - likely as multiple planet-burning cryptocurrencies fail rather publicly worldwide.

"We believe an open, free, evolved version of what Minecraft brought to the world will be a better future for creators, developers and ultimately gamers," NFT Worlds concluded in an embattled fashion. "We're fighting for a future with a player owned and operated economy, where all participants benefit from their contributions to the ecosystem. We recognise this is a monumental task."