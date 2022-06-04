Ubisoft's Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake is "no longer targeting a FY23 release"

Ubisoft has announced it is "no longer targeting a FY23 release" for its troubled Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake.

Following rumours that The Sands of Time remake - which has moved release date several times now - was being delisted at some major retailers, Ubisoft released a brief statement confirming the game has formally been "delisted" as the game's latest development studio, Ubisoft Montreal "continue[s] the work to deliver a great remake".

The Sands of Time remake was being developed by Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai, but the project has been dogged by setbacks since its unveiling in September 2020. Shortly after its announcement, Ubisoft moved its launch date from January 2021 to March that same year, but February brought a second delay, this time indefinitely, while the team worked on delivering "a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original".

A subsequent update in June last year gave the Prince of Persia remake a revised launch window of 2022 - and now that release too has slipped.

"We’re proud of the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Montreal will benefit from their learnings as the new team will continue the work to deliver a great remake," a Ubisoft spokesperson said, as reported by PC Gamer. "As a consequence, we are no longer targeting a FY23 release anymore and the game has been delisted.

"If players wish to cancel their preorder they are invited to contact their retailer. They will be updated on the project as the development is moving along."

Ubisoft has yet to confirm a new release target.

ICYMI, Ubisoft announced a change in studios, saying: "The development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montreal, the very birthplace of the epic Sands of Time trilogy".