Ubisoft now has an FAQ on its delayed Prince of Persia remake

Where on earth is that delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake? It's a question Ubisoft seemingly gets quite a bit, as it has now published an official FAQ page to explain what exactly is going on.

For those closely following news around the announcement of the remake and its subsequent delays, there's not a lot new here. The game is still very much alive, Ubisoft promises, albeit no longer at its original development studio.

Still, the page is a handy place for fans to go for a bit of reassurance. Ubisoft has a habit of delaying games for years - looking at you Skull and Bones, and you Beyond Good & Evil 2, and you Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - without providing much proof they still exist.

"Many of you have been asking us about Prince of Persia: the Sands of Time Remake," Ubisoft wrote on Twitter last night. "We have created an article to help consolidate the answers to a single place.

"Thank you for your continued love and excitement for this title. It means the world to us!"

The FAQ page itself states that "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is not cancelled [the bold formatting is Ubisoft's own]. The game is currently in development at Ubisoft Montréal."

In June, Ubisoft confirmed the repeatedly-delayed project had been rebooted at its main Montreal studio, after previously being worked on at Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai.

"At the moment, a new release date has not been set, we will provide new information on that front when we are ready," the FAQ page continues.

Ubisoft has only ever announced it was remaking The Sands of Time - a fan-favourite entry in the series. Still, if you were wondering, the company now confirms it has "currently no plans to remake any other Prince of Persia title". It's probably best to get this one out first.

Still, Prince of Persia fans do have something else to look forward to. A special edition version of next year's Assassin's Creed Mirage will include an exclusive pack of cosmetic items so you can dress up its hero Basim as the Persian prince.

The decision to include a Prince of Persia pack for Mirage was based around the link between the two franchises (Assassin's Creed originally began as a spin-off from Prince of Persia) and a nod to Mirage being set in the same region, Ubisoft previously told Eurogamer.