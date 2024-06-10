Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake now targeting 2026, gets briefest of trailers

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time's troubled remake has resurfaced during tonight's Ubisoft Forward showcase with the news it'll finally be arriving in 2026, some six years after it was initially revealed. More happily, Price of Persia: The Lost Crown and The Rogue Prince of Persia both have new updates launching today.

Ubisoft revealed it was remaking Sands of Time back in September 2020, when it was originally due to launch the following January. However, following a less than positive reception to its debut trailer, Ubisoft announced the first of several delays for the project, eventually moving it from original developers Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai to Ubisoft Montreal.

When we last heard from the remake at the end of 2023, Ubisoft announced it had "passed an important internal milestone", but things didn't sound especially far along given the publisher had revealed the rebooted project was still in the "conception" phase in May. A year on, it seems the Sands of Time remake still isn't a state that Ubisoft is confident to show; its re-appearance during tonight's showcase was anticlimactic to say the least, taking the form of a 30-second teaser trailer showing... a candle. We did, at least, get an updated release window, with Ubisoft confirming the remake is now targeting a 2026 launch.

Thankfully, we're not short of Prince of Persia at the moment, so that elongated wait isn't so harshly felt. And today brings updates to both of Ubisoft's current Prince of Persia titles, starting with acclaimed Metroidvania, The Lost Crown. The third of its three previously announced free updates, titled Divine Trials, is available now, introducing new combat, puzzle, and platform challenges, as well as revised bosses, new amulets, and new outfits. Ubisoft has also revealed The Lost Crown's paid story expansion, Mask of Darkness, will arrive in September.

And that brings us to developer Evil Empire's The Rogue Prince of Persia, which today launches its first major early access update, Temple of Fire - introducing the titular Temple of Fire biome, new mobs, and new weapons. We've already been impressed with Evil Empire's work on this one - Christian Donlan called The Rogue Price of Persia a "lovely game, lovely on the eye and lovely in the controls" in his preview - so it'll be exciting to see how it evolves. And yes, at this rate, it'll probably have reached version 1.0 before we see Ubisoft's remade Sands of Time.