Long-delayed Prince of Persia remake gets a brief update

Sands good to us.

The eponymous Prince looks on in this image from the original version of Ubisoft's upcoming Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Ubisoft has given a brief update on its missing in action Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, which has had a troubled development and still lacks a formal release date.

Originally announced back in 2020 for release the following year, work on the game was rebooted when development dragged on and the project was then moved from Ubisoft Mumbai to Ubisoft Montreal.

Updates from the project have since been scarce, though Ubisoft broke cover last night to state that the game was still very much in development and had recently "passed an important internal milestone".

Ubisoft's initial unveiling of its Sands of Time remake in 2020 received a mixed response.

"Development is progressing," Ubisoft said. "We look forward to sharing more in the future!"

The update comes as a bit of a surprise, as Ubisoft previously said it would have nothing more to share in 2023. Indeed, producer Jean-Francois Naud said fans "should not expect to hear more about the game this year" back in May - but perhaps there's still time for something more, maybe at The Game Awards next month?

Before all that, Ubisoft is set to launch Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in just a few weeks. After that, 2024 is set to bring Skull and Bones (we hope) and the future of Assassin's Creed. Could the Prince finally arrive then too?

