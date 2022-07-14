Ubisoft shows off free-to-play mobile shooter The Division Resurgence in new gameplay video

Following the announcement of free-to-play mobile shooter The Division Resurgence last week, Ubisoft has shown of three minutes of gameplay footage in a new trailer.

Resurgence (which shouldn't be confused with Heartland, Ubisoft's upcoming free-to-play Division game for PC and consoles), will, like other entries in the series, be an open-world third-person shooter RPG set in post-crisis Manhattan, following a deadly virus outbreak.

It does, however, promise a fresh story campaign, in which players once again take on the role of an agent allied to the Strategic Homeland, delivering a "new perspective on key story events".

Watch on YouTube The Division Resurgence – Official Gameplay Walkthrough.

The initial announcement trailer for Resurgence was a little light on gameplay, but now Ubisoft has shared 3 minutes of the mobile shooter in action. Things start off in players' base of operations before heading out on a mission to disrupt an arms deals out on the streets of Manhattan.

Inevitably, it doesn't take long before enemies show their faces, and the action switches to some classic shooter gameplay. Here, Ubisoft notes Resurgence will feature new classes. We get a glimpse of the Vanguard specialisation, which can pinpoint enemies, and explosive expert Demolitionist.

There's also a look at Resurgence interface, adapted specifically for mobile play, looting, crafting, weapons, gear, and more.

Ubisoft hasn't discussed a release date for The Division Resurgence just yet, but it's possible to register for a chance to participate in its upcoming closed alpha now.