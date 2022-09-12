Ubisoft clears up confusion over listing which claimed Assassin's Creed Mirage had "real gambling"

Ubisoft has reassured fans concerned over listings for Assassin's Creed Mirage which stated it would include "Real Gambling", as part of "Adults Only" and "18+" ratings for the title.

At the time of writing, a US Xbox store listing still warns that Mirage contains "Intense Violence, Blood and Gore, Sexual Themes, Partial Nudity, Real Gambling", and lists it as having received the rare Adults Only 18+ label from the ESRB, the US' ratings board.

A UK listing similarly mentions "Real Gambling", alongside "Extreme Violence", and lists it with a PEGI 18+ rating.

"Real Gambling", as opposed to the more commonly-seen warning of "Simulated Gambling", suggests users will be able to spend actual money on gambling in the game.

But in a statement to Eurogamer this afternoon, Ubisoft has made it clear these mentions are an error - and that no gambling or lootbox-style mechanics will be present.

"Following the announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage during Ubisoft Forward, some store pages mistakenly displayed the game for preorders with an Adults Only ESRB rating," a Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer. "While Assassin's Creed Mirage is still pending rating, Ubisoft wants to reassure players that no real gambling or lootboxes are present in the game."

Next year's Baghdad-set Assassin's Creed game was given a full unveiling at the weekend, where we learned lots more about the long-awaited project.

Eurogamer has a full Assassin's Creed Mirage preview with much more on what to expect.