Try Battlefield 2042 for free right now on PC and Xbox and "experience the game after a year of evolution"

If you're off today and are looking for something to do, it may interest you to know that Battlefield 2042 is currently free to play on PC and Xbox so that you can "experience the game after a year of evolution, improvements, and three Seasons worth of content".

You've only got until 8am tomorrow morning (UK time), but from now until the end of the free trial you'll get access to "15+ maps (including 4 reworked battlefields), 100+ weapons and gadgets, 40+ vehicles, 13 Specialists, and 6 game modes", and the premium battle pass (if you're prepared to buy it, of course).

Watch on YouTube Battlefield 2042 | Season 3: Escalation Gameplay Trailer.

All players who login during this time will also get the Battlefield 2042 Welcome Pack, which includes season 1 specialist Ewelina Lis, season 2's Charlie Crawford, and epic skins for the Grin Reaper helicopter, the Evergreen gun, and rare weapon charm, Lucky Break. And should you decide to stick around and buy the full game, your progress will carry over.

"Play Battlefield 2042 and fight on over 15 maps, including 4 reworked battlefields from the game," DICE says. "Find your playstyle with over 100 weapons and gadgets and pilot over 40 powerful vehicles. Pick your favorite out of 13 Specialists and make the most of their Traits and Specialties across 6 game modes. Want to change the rules of war? Explore the Battlefield Portal Builder and use our tools with your rules."

If it's a bit too late notice, never fear; players on Steam have until the early hours on Tuesday 6th December to play, whilst players on PS4 and PS5 will have a chance to jump in for free from 16th-23rd December.

DICE recently reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Battlefield 2042 with the EA developer announcing that Season 5 for the game has entered pre-production, which goes beyond the obligatory four seasons of content it owed to Year 1 battle pass subscribers.

"Across our team continuing to focus on Battlefield 2042, we have a mix of veteran developers alongside those working on their first game breathing in new life," DICE states in its latest blog post.

Since the game's disastrous launch in November 2021, EA reshaped the development of Battlefield, bringing in support studios Industrial Toys, Ripple Effect Studios, and Ridgeline Studios, with the franchise led by Respawn's Vince Zampella.

