DICE reaffirms its commitment to Battlefield 2042 with new content next year

DICE has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Battlefield 2042 over the long term.

The EA developer announced that Season 5 for the game has entered pre-production, which goes beyond the obligatory four seasons of content it owed to Year 1 battle pass subscribers.

"Across our team continuing to focus on Battlefield 2042, we have a mix of veteran developers alongside those working on their first game breathing in new life," DICE states in its latest blog post.

Interestingly, DICE has said that it will lean into elements of previous games to add to the depth of Battlefield 2042: "[I]n Season 5 you’re going to see us lean into previous games and how they can show up in the world of 2042."

"The new Season 5 map coming will be a forgotten battleground that last saw combat in the Battlefield 4 era. An overgrown area, engulfed with vegetation and by the 2042 war. It will encourage a combination of vehicular and infantry combat meaning teamplay is the key to victory."

We also got a few details on Season 4, which will feature a map which will be "smaller, shorter, and linear designed for up close and personal, close-quarters combat that Battlefield is famous for."

Since the game's disastrous launch in November 2021, EA reshaped the development of Battlefield, bringing in support studios Industrial Toys, Ripple Effect Studios, and Ridgeline Studios, with the franchise led by Respawn's Vince Zampella.

You can also check out the new features and content for Season 3, which is out now.