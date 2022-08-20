If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This Saints Row mural celebrates the UK's most entrepreneurial city

And "Boss Factory" Leeds takes the top spot.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
Leeds' Saint Row mural celebrates its "Boss Factory" status.
Plaion / THQ / Deep Silver

In an effort to promote the Saints Row reboot - which releases next week - game developer Plaion commissioned research to find out where Brits aged 18-30 were most entrepreneurial: and Leeds topped the list.

Consequently, a Saints Row-inspired mural celebrating Leeds' position as a, uh, "Boss Factory" is now available to see on Sackville Street, located inbetween the Meanwood and Little London areas of the Yorkshire city. Designed by street artist Captain Kris, it'll be there for the next month or so.

Watch on YouTube
7 Things We Liked About Saints Row 2022 (and 4 Things We Didn’t).

"The research was inspired by the themes of the game where you and your three friends take on lawless factions in a fight for power and embark on a journey to make your own way in the world as your own boss," explained Plaion's marketing director, Simon Turner.

"We think Captain Kris has done a fantastic job of capturing the spirit, attitude and tone of Saints Row with his design."

Leeds' Saint Row mural celebrates its "Boss Factory" status.
Plaion / THQ / Deep Silver.

For those wondering, the other "most ambitious" cities for under 30s were, in order: Bristol, Edinburgh, Leicester, Oxford, Brighton, Chelmsford, Newcastle, Manchester, and York (bad luck if you're Welsh or Northern Irish, I guess).

The Saints Row reboot excels in giving the player a nice big havoc simulator to mess around in," Ian said when he previewed the game for us last month. "The early campaign missions are fairly varied, with things like shootouts in museums and Mad Max-inspired vehicular combat sections, but I basically snoozed my way through them.

"It wasn't until I went off on my own and caused carnage in the open world that I really started to have fun - and once I was on a roll, the game's unpredictablity often had me laughing out loud."

Saints Row is out on 23rd August, 2022, on PS5/4, Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via Epic Games Store.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch