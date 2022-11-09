If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Saints Row developer promises "beast" of an update to squash hundreds of bugs

Living on a prayer.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Remember Saints Row? The wacky open world reboot launched at the end of August to a lukewarm response. This month, developer Volition has a big patch ready to address hundreds of issues.

This is the game's first major update which Volition previously said would be used to prioritise fixes and improvements over new content. Last month, the studio said it had chosen to spend time bringing the existing game up to scratch - even though it would have "preferred to be talking about roadmaps and expansions".

"Significant effort and testing" has gone into fixing the game's co-op, Volition said today. Connectivity, map issues and rewards should all work more smoothly post-patch.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Who will buy PlayStation VR2?

The game's world will host more pedestrians, police, more roaming Saints. There have been tweaks to make collectibles simpler to find and more accurately tracked. Escaping notoriety levels has also been made easier.

Elsewhere across Santo Ileso, vehicle management has been improved with seven more garages across the city and extra storage space for your cars.

Other improvements include a voice pitch slider, and a fix to support for PS5 DualSense haptic triggers. Full patch notes will be released alongside the update later this month.

"Volition's new Saints Row won't set the world alight, but there's a punchy game here with some pleasant surprises," Vikki Blake wrote in Eurogamer's Saints Row review, dubbing it a "snappy but slightly uneven reboot".

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch