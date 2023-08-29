Saints Row reboot is September's PlayStation Plus Essential game, leak suggests

One of the monthly games for subscribers to PlayStation Plus for next month will be the Saints Row reboot, according to a leak.

Saints Row, along with two other games, will be available for all PS Plus subscribers as part of the Essential tier of offerings, reliable leaker Billbil-kun has stated.

Billbil-kun also stated the three games will be available for subscribers to claim from 5th September.

7 Things We Liked About Saints Row 2022 (and 4 Things We Didn’t)

The Saints Row reboot released a little over a year ago, and its arrival to PS Plus comes just after the game's final DLC, titled A Song of Ice and Dust, was released earlier this month.

Although Vikki enjoyed her time with the game in her Saints Row reboot review, its release was plagued with technical issues on console.

As we're reaching the end of August, we're due to hear an announcement on September's monthly games for PS Plus from Sony soon, and we'll keep you updated when we do hear word officially.

