Saints Row reboot is September's PlayStation Plus Essential game, leak suggests

Be your own Boss.

Saints Row (2022) reboot screenshot
Image credit: Deep Silver
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
One of the monthly games for subscribers to PlayStation Plus for next month will be the Saints Row reboot, according to a leak.

Saints Row, along with two other games, will be available for all PS Plus subscribers as part of the Essential tier of offerings, reliable leaker Billbil-kun has stated.

Billbil-kun also stated the three games will be available for subscribers to claim from 5th September.

The Saints Row reboot released a little over a year ago, and its arrival to PS Plus comes just after the game's final DLC, titled A Song of Ice and Dust, was released earlier this month.

Although Vikki enjoyed her time with the game in her Saints Row reboot review, its release was plagued with technical issues on console.

As we're reaching the end of August, we're due to hear an announcement on September's monthly games for PS Plus from Sony soon, and we'll keep you updated when we do hear word officially.

If you want to know what is currently available on the service, here's our PS Plus games guide which lists every game you can play right now.

Liv Ngan avatar

