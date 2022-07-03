This new Digimon Survive teaser shows off its gameplay systems

Bandai Namco has dropped a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming tactical battler, Digimon Survive, which finally releases on 29th July, 2022.

Digimon Survive - which "blends visual novel storytelling with tactical battle elements" - has been a long time coming, having been formally delayed three times to "allocate more time to development" and "enhance the quality of the game".

Digimon Survive: Gameplay Trailer.

Featuring over 100 Digimon, this latest game in the Digimon series features a world map that is divided into areas and locations which you will need to scan in order to find "glitches" for clues and items.

"Digimon Survive blends visual novel storytelling with tactical battle elements!" Bandai Namco explains as the video shows us how our dialogue choices will impact the story.

"From the power of choice to the power of Digivolution, take a look at Digimon Survive’s gameplay system!"

Pre-order today! https://t.co/JpUVoZPKcs #RoadToSurvive pic.twitter.com/6HHk8Ggbca — Digimon Games (@digimon_games) July 1, 2022

Digimon Survive was first announced back in 2018 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Digimon anime. Back then, at least, it was due to star anime heroes Takuma and Agumon and let you "craft your story and fight your way back home". The monster battling tactical role-playing game was once set to launch for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One in 2019, before being bumped back to 2020, and then again to 2022.

It's now releasing on the same day as fellow JRPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 later this month.