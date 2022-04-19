Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gets new summer release date

Nintendo has announced a release date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - and it's coming sooner than expected. So update your diary, as the new launch date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is 29th July.

In addition to this news, Nintendo also shared a new trailer for the game, showing off the battle system and new story info.

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players will "step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations join forces to learn the truth behind their conflict, and set their sights for Swordsmarch, a land pierced by a giant sword." This trailer takes a look at the background to the group's journey in Aionios and can be watched below.

As you can see, the game's dynamic battle system certainly looks impressive. Players will be able to tag team with other characters thanks to the "interlink system".

Noah and Mio, Lanz and Sena, Eunie and Taion can make use of the Interlink system if certain conditions are met. If, and when, these conditions are indeed met, the various twosomes can then combine to form a giant "Ouroboros", with each having its own powerful move sets. I would definitely not want to be on the wrong end of one of those bad boys!

Those looking to get their hands on the Collector's Edition of the game - which will include package artwork from Masatsugu Saito, a full-colour, hardcover concept art book with over 250 pages and a steel case for the game card - will soon be able to do so through the My Nintendo Store. Keep an eye out for more information on this as it comes.

Many of the Xenoblade series' veterans will be returning for XC3, with Masatsugu Saito designing the characters for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, having previously been in charge of the character designs in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Meanwhile, Monolith executive director Tetsuya Takahashi has said the music featured in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will also be "handled by artists who've contributed to the series in the past" and will maintain "the unique Xenoblade Chronicles touch".