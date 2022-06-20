There's a Nintendo Direct scheduled for this week

Nintendo was noticebly absent from the past few weeks of not-E3 shenanigans, but that is all about to change.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will take centre stage in a dedicated Nintendo Direct broadcast due to take place this Wednesday 22nd June at 3pm UK time.

The presentation is set to last 20 minutes, and be focused squarely on Monolith Soft's Switch-exclusive role-playing game set to launch worldwide on 29th July.

Is this the only Nintendo Direct we're due in the near future? It sure would be nice to hear from the company on its plans for game releases over the second half of 2022. For now, though, we'll have to wait and see.

