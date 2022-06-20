If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

There's a Nintendo Direct scheduled for this week

But it's for Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Tom Phillips
Tom Phillips
Published on

Nintendo was noticebly absent from the past few weeks of not-E3 shenanigans, but that is all about to change.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will take centre stage in a dedicated Nintendo Direct broadcast due to take place this Wednesday 22nd June at 3pm UK time.

The presentation is set to last 20 minutes, and be focused squarely on Monolith Soft's Switch-exclusive role-playing game set to launch worldwide on 29th July.

A look at Xenoblade Chronicles 3, due out next month.

Is this the only Nintendo Direct we're due in the near future? It sure would be nice to hear from the company on its plans for game releases over the second half of 2022. For now, though, we'll have to wait and see.

You'll be able to watch live in just over two days via the following link:

Nintendo Direct: Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

