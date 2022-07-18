Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Collector's Edition delayed in Europe until after game's launch

Nintendo has delayed the release of its Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Collector's Edition for the UK and the EU until September. So, after the game's launch which, in case you missed it, is 29th July.

The company cited "unforeseen logistical challenges" as the reason for this delay, before going on to apologise for any inconvenience this decision may have caused.

However, all is far from lost. If you had your heart set on this Collector's Edition of the game, you will obvisouly still have the chance to purchase Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on its release. After that, you will be able to get your hands on this edition's contents separately without the game itself.

"This means you can buy the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game when it launches on July 29th and have a chance to pre-order the Collector's Edition contents on My Nintendo Store later in September," explained Nintendo.

The Collector's Edition will come with a soft cover concept art book, steel case and outer box packaging. Nintendo stated that all deliveries will have free shipping and will be sent off in "autumn 2022" after pre-orders have been dealt with.

If you are keen to hear more about pre-ordering this edition in the future, you can register your interest by following this link. You will then recieve all the latest updates about its status from Nintendo.

We are now planning to open pre-orders for the contents of the Collector's Edition (without the game software) in September.



Eurogamer's Martin had a shot at Xenoblade Chronicles 3 earlier this month. Here, he said the game has the potential to be the "best Xenoblade Chronicles yet".

"If you're a returning fan, know this: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes the best bits of the preceding games, folding in a fascinating evolution of Xenoblade Chronicles 2's broad and brilliant combat, the more defined fantasy of the original (and ditching some of the more embarrassing anime excesses) and some of the more open-ended elements of Xenoblade Chronicles X," he wrote.