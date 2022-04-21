Digimon Survive goes up against Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on same release date

JRPG fans are going to be in for a treat this summer, as Digimon Survive will be releasing on 29th July. So, yes, the very same day as fellow JRPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 3. It is safe to say that wasn't planned, but there we go.

Kazumasa Habu, producer for Digimon Survive shared the news on YouTube last night. "Sorry to keep you waiting for updates on Digimon Survive," he said. "But today I would like to provide you with this exciting news. The release date of Digimon Survive has finally been fixed for July 29, 2022."

He then goes on to say that there will be even more "exciting news" coming our way in "all forms", so, something to keep an eye out for.

This news has certainly been a long time coming. Originally, Digimon Survive was due to release all the way back in 2019, having been announced in 2018 as part of the series' 20th anniversary. The date then got bumped to 2020, and then again to 2021 before a tenuous 2022 timeframe was announced last year. But, at least now have something far more concrete.

As well as this, a tweet from the developer reveals some new images from the game, which you can see below.

We've made it official. Announced earlier today, #DigimonSurvive will be arriving on July 29, 2022!



We've made it official. Announced earlier today, #DigimonSurvive will be arriving on July 29, 2022!

Find out what adventure awaits you... Sign up for updates now: https://t.co/Ese9Vcg2T7 pic.twitter.com/M8kXtdICIm — Digimon Games (@digimon_games) April 20, 2022

In Digimon Survive, players will take meet Takuma Momozuka, your typical, run-of-the-mill highschooler. However, when Takuma and his classmates are taking part in a seemingly ordinary camping trip, they soon discover that they have actually been whisked away to a strange world full of monsters. And where there are monsters, danger surely follows.

Thankfully, the friends won't be alone on their adventure, as they will be joined by Agumon, a small (and adorable looking) dinosaur like creature that will evolve as the game goes on.

Digimon Survive will be available for Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, PS4 and Xbox One.

But, the question is, which JRPG will you be choosing to spend your time with this summer?