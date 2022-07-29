Xenoblade Chronicles 3 released on 29th July 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. On this page, you can find the best places to buy Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the UK and US, plus all you need to know about the Collector's Edition, free gifts, and the expansion pass.

The new JRPG, which is the fourth installment of the Xenoblade saga and the eighth entry in Monolith Soft’s beloved Xeno franchise, features two playable protagonists, Noah and Mio, who are members of the two opposing nations of Keves and Agnus. The story takes you on a journey through the breathtaking open world of Aionios to end the cycle of violence. It has been labelled a "masterpiece" in Martin Robinson's review. Martin wrote: "Monolith Soft caps its loosely connected trilogy of epic RPGs with its most adaptable, malleable and high-spirited adventure yet."

Xenoblade fans who have been eagerly awaiting for reviews can now buy in confidence, knowing that this new installment will be well worth the purchase, and you can do so from the links below.

Where to buy Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3, including the standard and collector's editions, is available from a number of retailers. The cheapest place to secure a copy of the standard edition in the UK is from ShopTo for £39.85, however it is currently on back-order. The next cheapest place is from Currys for £39.99 when you use the code SWFNDD at the checkout, and from Argos for the same price. In the US, Amazon, Walmart, Target, GameStop and BestBuy are offering it for $59.99.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Standard Edition UK

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Standard Edition US

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector's/ Special Edition

The Collector's Edition, otherwise known as the Special Edition in the US, includes package artwork from Masatsugu Saito, a full-colour, softcover concept art book with over 250 pages and a steel case for the Switch game card. Unfortunately, Nintendo has confirmed it won't be releasing a collector's edition in the UK and Europe at launch. It will, however, be selling everything you would normally get in the Collector's Edition, minus the game, in September for a reduced price. You can register your interest and receive updates about when it will become available at My Nintendo Store.

In the US, the Special Edition is now sold out from the Nintendo Store. It was being sold for $89.99.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector's Edition UK

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Collector's Edition- Register your interest at My Nintendo Store

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition US

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Special Edition- $89.99 from the Nintendo Store

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 free gifts

In the UK, you can receive a free A4 Notebook when you buy Xenoblade Chronicles 3 from My Nintendo Store UK. Most other UK retailers like Game and ShopTo are offering a free postcard set. It doesn't look like there will be any free gifts in the US.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 expansion pass launched the same day as the base game. It gives you access to four waves of content in the game. The first wave drops at launch, and the next waves will release up until the end of 2023.

It will cost £26.99 in the UK from My Nintendo Store, plus you can earn up to 135 Gold Points to redeem at a later date. It's even cheaper at ShopTo for just £19.85.

You can pre-purchase the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 expansion pass for $29.99 from the Nitnendo Store.

We hope you've managed to land a copy of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and if you're yet to play the previous two games, you can buy Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch from Argos, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 from My Nintendo Store UK.

In the US, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is still available from Amazon for $59.99 and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 can be bought from a trusted seller via Amazon for $55.99.

