Get this refurb Corsair RM750e PSU for just £60 from Scan Computers
Not bad at all.
Corsair's PSUs have quite an excellent reputation amongst PC builders, offering an efficient and reliable choice for powering your system. This 750W option, the RM750e, has been suitably reduced as a refurb model from Scan Computers to just £60. This is a manufacturer-refurb option, and comes with a one year warranty. For reference, a new model is £90-£115, so you're saving a fair chunk.
The RM750e is a reliable 80+ Gold rated unit, which is is testament to its efficiency, and also provides peace of mind, too. Inside, it also features a 120mm fan with a specially designed fan curve for especially quiet operation. The fact this is also a fully modular PSU also helps for cable management, and to allow for better airflow. Building a PC without a modular power supply can be a bit of a pain, given you'd have to find somewhere to put all the loose cables you aren't using, so a fully modular option keeps things convenient. Its 150x140x86mm dimensions are conventional for ATX power supplies, too, giving you a lot as far as compatibility goes to slot it into a variety of systems.
750W of power is suitable for virtually anything these days, barring the likes of an RTX 4090 and such. Nvidia recommends a 700W minimum for the 4070 Ti Super, while AMD recommends a 700W minimum for the RX 7800 XT, so you've got a little bit of headroom here for a beefy 1440p and 4K-capable system. This PSU is also fully ATX 3.0 compliant, so to provide enough power for PCIe 5.0, which is handy, while the RM-e units are A-tier rated on the Cultists PSU Tier List (formerly of LTT Forums), if it's any further proof of their reliability.
If you want to grab a capable PSU for powering your PC at a bargain price, this refurb Corsair RM750e deal from Scan Computers is marvellous.