Weekly: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is really that good and so, so much more

Let us recap the week for you.
Robert Purchese avatar
Podcast by Robert Purchese Senior Staff Writer
Published on
A quartered screen, with three video feeds, one of Bertie, one of Martin, one of Christian. And they're all having a jolly good time.

Another week ends, meaning it's time for another Weekly, the quick-talking podcast where we recap the week on Eurogamer for you. Remember, premium supporters get episodes on Friday whereas everyone else listens from Monday.

Today on Weekly, Martin Robinson dives into Xenoblade Chronicles 3, a game he's just rated Essential and spent the last month playing. What's so good about it? And can I play it if I haven't played the others? We hear it from the horse's mouth. (Note: Martin is not actually a horse.)

Christian Donlan, meanwhile, takes us into the world of Rollderdrome, which looks to be another banger from London-based OlliOlli developer Roll7 - how does it do it? This game is a rollerskates shooter where you need to pull off tricks to power your combat. Donlan is very into it.

