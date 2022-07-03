This 12" Destiny Lord Shaxx statue is now available to pre-order

Numskull's next Destiny statue is of a character whose voice most Guardians know well; Lord Shaxx, he of "they can't kill you if they're dead, Guardian!" fame and master of the Crucible.

An official Destiny product, this Shaxx statue has been designed in conjunction with Bungie and features "hand-painted features for extra detail". He stands 11.7” (29.7cm) tall and is the sixth Destiny statue in the series after The Stranger, The Drifter, Eris Morn, Cayde-6, and Savathûn, the Witch Queen.

"Prove your worth, Guardian!" Lord Shaxx Statue Trailer

"Charismatic Crucible Handler and former Warlord, Lord Shaxx commands an audience with ease," explains creator Numskull. "With his booming presence, unwavering conviction, and reputation as a ferocious warrior, it's no wonder he's beloved among Destiny fans. We're proud to pay tribute to his brazen character with this epic statue!

"This high-quality collectible 12” statue features notable details fans will adore such as Lord Shaxx’s iconic helmet, signature armour colour scheme, finely detailed fur pauldrons, and confident stance. For any Guardian, this statue is a must-have!"

The Lord Shaxx statue is expected to ship in October 2022, but he can be pre-ordered now for £100 across a variety of online retailers.

If you're feeling really flush, this stunning £250 replica of Savathûn - with a 60cm wingspan! - is still available to pre-order, too.

Games merchandiser Numskull also recently unveiled a new range of Silent Hill collectables, kicking off with the Bubble Head Nurse.

Styled on the variant found in Silent Hill 2 rather than Homecoming or the movies, the 9-inch tall "super-exclusive" statue is officially sanctioned by Konami and comes "with all the finishing touches that fans would expect to see".

For me, though, the most exciting part of this announcement is the silhouette at the end of the teaser that suggests a figurine celebrating Silent Hill 3's Heather Morris - for which there's hardly any merch - is up next (no, "Morris" isn't a typo/mistake - that other surname is a spoiler and therefore not used on any official marketing materials).