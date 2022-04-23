This new range of Silent Hill collectable figurines includes the Bubble Head Nurse and Heather

Games merchandiser Numskull has unveiled a new range of Silent Hill collectables, kicking off with the Bubble Head Nurse.

Styled on the variant found in Silent Hill 2 rather than Homecoming or the movies, the 9-inch tall "super-exclusive" statue is officially sanctioned by Konami and comes "with all the finishing touches that fans would expect to see".

"Straight from the highly acclaimed horror game Silent Hill 2 comes a high-quality statue of the iconic Bubble Head Nurse, a sinister female monster manifested from James Sunderland’s subconscious," the blurb explains.

"This Bubble Head Nurse statue stands at 9 inches tall and comes with all the finishing touches that fans would expect to see, including her dirtied nurse outfit, metal pipe weapon, thin liquid trapped mask and iconic stance. This super-exclusive collector’s item is a must-have for any fan of the Silent Hill franchise."

For me, though, the most exciting part of this announcement is not another nurse figurine (let's face it - Silent Hill fans are drowning in nurse and Pyramid Head merch) but the silhouette at the end of the teaser above that suggests a figurine celebrating Silent Hill 3's Heather Morris - for which there's hardly any merch - is up next.

Image credit: Numskull

Keiichiro Toyama - the creator and director of Silent Hill, Siren, Gravity Rush, and more - unveiled his latest horror project, Slitterhead, back in December. It's the work of Toyama's new studio, Bokeh, which he founded after departing SCE Japan Studio at the tail-end of 2020.

Bokeh, which is also home to several other SCE Japan Studio alumni - including Gravity Rush lead designer Junya Okura and Kazunobu Sato - confirmed its first project would see Toyama return to his horror roots back in February 2021.