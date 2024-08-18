These Silent Hill 3 and 4 PC mods bring a brand new perspective to these classic horror games

A new "modern camera" mod is now available for Silent Hill 3 and Silent Hill 4: The Room on PC.

Modder ZealotTormunds has developed a mod that gives Silent Hill players both a first-person perspective and a more contemporary over-the-shoulder camera.

Both Silent Hill 3 and 4 typically use fixed camera angles. By freeing up these locked perspectives, Zealot provides players with the chance to get a closer look at the game's textures, enemies, and environments.

For those not in the know, getting the original Silent Hill 2, 3, and 4 on PC is neither easy nor cheap, but for those lucky enough to have them, this mod enables players to experience the horror in an entirely new way.

No, not all fans are happy, with some criticising the mod for stripping away the game's original intent. However, as Zealot said on X/Twitter, yes, "a huge part of Silent Hill's identity is its camera, but this is just a mod that lets you play differently".

"This is just a mod that lets you play differently, see the scenarios from a little closer and appreciate the art of the game," they added. "The original SH3 is still there, and you can play it as intended.

Also, we can't say that horror and atmosphere are ruined by an OTS camera in a world where Alan Wake 2 exists — Zealot Tomato (@zealot_tomato) August 12, 2024

For those wondering - yes, a Silent Hill 2 first-person POV mod is also in development.

Bloober Team says it is "very confident" and "excited" about Silent Hill 2 Remake. In the studio's annual report to shareholders earlier this year, the team expressed its excitement about the highly anticipated remake, stating that it was "very confident about the final result", and acknowledged the success of Silent Hill 2 Remake will be "the most important test" the studio has faced.

Silent Hill 2 Remake is set to release on PC via Steam and PS5 on 8th October, 2024. It was one of gaming's worst-kept secrets before it was formally revealed back in October 2022.