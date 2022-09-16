There's a new Operation Wolf coming out on consoles and VR, 35 years after the original

Here's a comeback we weren't expecting: 35-year old arcade rail shooter Operation Wolf is back in action.

French publisher Microids announced the imminent release of Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission, officially licensed by Taito and due out on consoles this autumn. It's also coming to VR in 2023.

All we have on this new game for now is a handful of screenshots, below, which show a new cartooney art style compared to the cult classic late-'80s arcade shooter. I'm sure this one's going to prove divisive.

Discover Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission with a handful of screenshots ! 💥🔫



The game will launch this fall on consoles and will be released for Meta Quest 2 in 2023. pic.twitter.com/mygalfbSsG — Microids - Vertigo 🧠 September 27th (@Microids_off) September 16, 2022

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission, developed by French studio Virtuallyz Gaming, lets you play campaign solo or two-player co-op locally as special agents trying to fight a criminal organisation led by General Viper. There's a survival mode and a leaderboard, too.

I'm old enough to have played Operation Wolf in the arcades when it first launched in 1987, and remember being wowed by the visuals and action. Here's a reminder:

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission launches autumn 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and PC. A VR version launches on Meta Quest 2 in 2023.