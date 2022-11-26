The Sims 4 rolls out a new Gallery Profanity Filter Update to combat anti-Semitic content

EA has rolled out a "critical update" to The Sims 4 on PC and consoles following an increase in Nazi propaganda and anti-Semitic content.

"We are aware of and have seen some select instances of wholly unacceptable content that has been uploaded to The Sims 4 Gallery," EA said in a brief statement included in the game's patch notes.

"Our team has reviewed, and made critical updates to, the profanity filter to help prevent this from happening again in the future," the team explained.

"We are grateful for the community’s vigilance in helping us identify these inappropriate uploads so we can maintain a safe, creative environment for our players. We will continue to do our part by quickly taking down objectionable content that surfaces, identifying and removing repeat offenders and regularly reviewing the profanity filter in case any updates need to be made."

We are aware of & have seen the content circulating on Twitter regarding The Sims 4 Gallery uploads that are wholly unacceptable. In order to ensure we are enforcing the appropriate steps & consequences, please use the "Flag This " button on The Gallery to report these uploads. — The Sims Direct Communications (@TheSimsDirect) November 16, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Whilst the statement stops short of outlining what these "inappropriate uploads" detail, players have taken to social media with snapshots of the disgusting content, some of which had been downloaded thousands of times (thanks, NME).

The patch notes conclude with a plea to "encourage players to continue to use the Flag This button on The Gallery to report any offensive uploads or comments".

EA recently promised The Sims fans it "will do better" after its recent Behind The Sims Summit only featured a single "black simmer".

As part of its first ever Behind the Sims Summit Stream event , EA gave a "super early" look at its next Sims game, codenamed Project Rene, and shared a few future plans for The Sims 4. However, as first noted by content creator and streamer Ebonix and amplified by other unhappy players, the presentation - in EA's own words - "did not fairly represent our vast community of players", forcing EA to acknowledge it had "let [players] down".

EA recently delayed its fix for excessive autonomous meanness in The Sims 4, meaning players are now going to have to put up with their Sims spontaneously picking fights and ruining each others lives until early December.

All this started back in October when, following a patch update, The Sims 4 players began reporting their Sims were autonomously insulting friends, relatives, and passersby at an alarming frequency, causing havoc to their carefully curated stories.