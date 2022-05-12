The Sims 4 Frog Fanatic scenario guide, from catching to breeding frogs

Frog Fanatic is sencario in The Sims 4 available in April and May 2022.

The Sims 4 introduced Scenarios back in late November last year, and this scenario asks you to get your hands on everything frog - whether that means looking in filthy ponds, moss-covered logs or just putting your hands in the nearest water pump.

The full scenario reads: “A Sim is frantically trying to gather all the frog facts of the world. After all, frogs are ribbiting creatures that can be used for a whole slew of things…even breeding!”

Despite seeming like a simple task at first, there’s more to this scenario than meets the eye - which probably explains why it has an intermediate difficulty rating.

Event details:

How to start the Frog Fanatic scenario in The Sims 4

On booting up The Sims 4, players will see on the right hand side a panel with different options, such as Resume, Load Game, New Game, etc. One such option is Play Scenario. Click on that option and you’ll be given a list of different scenarios.

There are plenty of scenarios for you to choose from, but the one you’ll want is Frog Fanatic. Click it and a menu will be brought up, explaining what you need to do, as well as what you’ll need to start. Thankfully it’s nothing too bad: you just need a Young Adult Sim.

There isn’t a real need for you to customize your Sim for this scenario - especially if you happen to like using cheats to help you breeze through - but for those who want an easier time with Frog Fanatic, we advise taking the Collector aspiration as it helps with finding rare collectibles (which includes frogs) more often. You should also pick the Loner trait if all you’re planning to do is collect frogs, otherwise your Sim will get depressed.

Other than that, you’re free to place your Sim wherever you wish and finally get started with the scenario.

Frog Fanatic scenario steps

Overall the are 9 different things that Simmers need to do in order to complete the Frog Fanatic scenario in The Sims 4.

These are:

Catch a frog from a log

Catch a frog from a pond

Catch a frog from a water pump

Breed 9 frogs

Cook Boiling Frog Hot Pot (Level 7 Cooking Required)

Fish while using frog as a bait (Level 3 Fishing Required)

Catch or breed 8 unique Common frogs

Catch or breed 6 Uncommon frogs

Catch or breed 4 unique Rare frogs

That seems like a lot to do, but you can complete the scenario in a matter of days (if you don’t want to cheat your skills, such as cooking) or hours. And if you’re stuck? Just hover over the scenario challenges and it’ll give you a hint on what to do next.

The best thing about this scenario though is you barely have to move from world to world, as it’s easy to just complete the challenge while just visiting Oasis Springs and Willow Creek.

What follows is a breakdown of the steps above...

Catch a frog from a log

A log frog can easily be found by visiting parks that have fishing areas or are surrounded by woodlands. Unfortunately they are quite small, so it can be easy to miss them, but there are at least several logs to be found in Willow Creek’s Magnolia Blossom Park.

Once you’ve found a log it will come up with only one option: look for frogs. Once clicked, your Sim will spend a few seconds looking for said frogs, before coming up triumphant. That’s one task down, 8 more to go.

Catch a frog from a pond

Catching a frog from a pond is the easiest way to get through the Frog Fanatic challenge, simply because you’ll be able to find a good majority of the 25 different frogs you can collect in The Sims 4 without having to overly rely on breeding.

The downside? There’s a slight chance you’ll not be able to find a find a frog when using the pond, but the chance of getting rarer frogs is all but guaranteed. So, outside of using the water pump and logs, we recommend just sticking at locations where there's a pond.

That could be the pond in the park area of Oasis Springs or, if you're fancy and have a bit of cash, you can create your own at your lot. There's more chance of you getting rarer frogs there, and it's less far to go for you when you want to practice your cooking skill.

Catch a frog from a water pump

Unlike most other worlds, water pumps only seem to spring up around the dry and sandy location of Oasis Springs.

Water pumps are pretty much scattered around Oasis Springs, sometimes you'll find some at the front or back of residential lots, while other times they'll be secured at the back of community lots.

The number one place we recommend you go for this challenge however is the park at Oasis Springs, Desert Bloom Park. This water pump is particularly hard to find due to it being tucked away into a little corner, making it easy to glance over. But don’t worry, we’ll tell you exactly where it is.

Go past the pond until you find a little stream that leads you to some public toilets. Keep following the stream to the right where there’s a little dip in the center, and you’ll be able to spot the water pump tucked in. Click it, and you’ll be able to look for frogs.

Breed 9 frogs

It only takes a few seconds to breed frogs, however the waiting time between breeding can be grating. Here’s how the breeding process works:

First you’ll need to pick one frog from your inventory and click on it, which will offer you three options, choose the ‘Breed’ option and you’ll be given a menu list of all of the other frogs you’ve caught. Pick a frog that is different from the frog you’re breeding, as this will give you a chance to make a rare or uncommon frog, which will help complete your other challenges. Once done, you’ll get a notification of what frog you’ve bred and they’ll appear in your inventory.

Unfortunately you’ll need to wait at least 4 in-game hours for you to breed your frogs again. This can be grating, but in the meantime you can spend your time raising your fishing and/or cooking skills. Or you can continue trying to catch other frogs. We won’t judge.

Cook Boiling Hot Frog Pot

For this stage of The Sims 4 Frog Fanatic scenario you need to have a level 7 in cooking. This can be achieved easily through the power of cheats, or if you want to really get through without having to dip into easier methods, through cooking non-stop while you wait on breeding frogs.

Afterwards, you can cook Boiling Hot Frog Pot by clicking on a stove and going through your list until you find the right recipe. Once done, serve up them tasty toads for you and all your friends. They’ll thank you for it... Probably.

Fish while using frog as bait

For this challenge you’ll need to have a level 3 in fishing, which is much easier to do if you’re fishing/looking for frogs while you wait for the breeding cooldown to finish.

Once you’re level 3, click on a body of water that either has the fishing symbol next to it, or is a pond, and pick the option that says ‘Fish with Bait’. You’ll be able to use a frog to then fish, which will give you a chance of getting a rarer fish.

The Sims 4 uncommon and common frogs list

Catching and breeding frogs is simple enough, with the catch being that you need to mark down the names of each frog to make sure that you can breed them with other named frogs in order to get more Uncommon and Rare variations.

However, it should be known that there are some frogs which can only be found via looking for them in rivers, ponds, logs, etc, so pay extra attention to the names listed below to see which frogs can be bred to make interesting and unique variations. Though be warned, not all breeding makes new variations and it will take time to complete your Frog Collection.

Common Frogs in The Sims 4

Striped Leaf Frog

Striped Dirt Frog

Dirt Frog

Leaf Frog

Heart Frog

Spotted Leaf Frog

Spotted Dirt Frog

Eggplant Frog

Uncommon Frogs in The Sims 4

Surfer Leaf Frog

Tiger Frog

Leopard Frog

Striped Eggplant Frog

Striped Heart Frog

DirtSurfer Frog

DirtWhirl Frog

Spotted Eggplant Frog

Spotted Heart Frog

Sunflower Frog

HypnoFrog

Rare Frogs in The Sims 4

SunSurfer Frog

Eggplant Whirl Frog

Bullseye Frog

Heart Surfer Frog

Whirlyflower Frog

Surfer Eggplant Frog

The Sims 4 Frog Fanatic scenario dates

The Frog Fantic scenerio began on April 27th, 2022 and has an end date of May 24th, 2022, both at the following times:

UK: 6pm (BST)

Europe: 7pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)

West Coast US: 10am (PDT)

Best of luck with the scenario!