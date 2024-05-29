The Sim 4's "summer of love" continues this week with Riviera Retreat and Cozy Bistro Kit DLC

The Sims 4, you might recall, is currently embarking on a sexy "summer of love" - which, so far, has mainly involved some new swimsuits. Now, though, EA has revealed the next two items on its vaguely saucy list: the Riviera Retreat and Cozy Bistro Kit DLC, both arriving on 30th May.

First up, for those summery sunny days of relaxation and shameless undress, is the Riviera Retreat - a "secluded oasis" incorporating "stucco textures, beautiful archways, and shimmering waterfalls with comfortable linen furniture, wicker lounge chairs, and vine-covered pergolas."

This one's all about creating an "ambience of serenity and connection" for your Sims, says EA, whether reclining and rejuvenating alone or together with a smooching pal.

The Sims 4's Riviera Retreat Kit. | Image credit: EA

As for the Cozy Bistro Kit, expect a DLC of charming "old world" streets and "hole-in-the-wall" noshing ("hole-in-the-wall" apparently being a US term for an easily overlooked establishment in case you were wondering - which I definitely was).

"With welcoming awnings, classic furniture settings, and its inviting atmosphere," explains EA, "this beloved bistro is sure to become a neighbourhood favourite." It promises amenities that can be used in a bar or lounge lot, alongside building items including tall etched glass windows and doors, polished metal accents, bistro tables and chairs, plus vintage wall decor.

The Sims 4's Riviera Retreat and Cozy Bistro Kits launch for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via Steam, the EA App, and Epic Games Store) this Thursday 30th May, where they'll likely cost £4.99/$4.99 apiece. EA says it's also adding two new builds utilising each pack - the The Cozy Bistro and Riviera Retreat Poolhouse - to The Sims 4's in-game gallery on the same day.