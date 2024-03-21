Barbie's Margot Robbie to produce The Sims movie adaptation

A Sims movie adaptation is in the works from Margot Robbie's production company, to be helmed and co-written by Loki director Kate Herron.

According to The Hollywood reporter, Robbie's production company LuckyChap will produce alongside Vertigo Entertainment. The Sims publisher EA is also involved in the project, helping in a creative and producing capacity.

Herron - who previously directed season one of the Disney+ series Loki - will direct the film, and co-write it with Briony Redman. Herron's credits also include the script for an upcoming episode of Doctor Who, and another turn behind the camera directing episodes of HBO's The Last of Us season two.

No other details on the upcoming Sims film are available at this time, so it is unclear if it will follow the lives of established characters from EA's life-simulation series such as the Goth family. There is also no mention of how the film's team will approach the good ol' trick of removing pool ladders, doors and spamming the money cheats.

Image credit: EA

The Sims is just the latest in a long line of video game adaptations currently in the works. As well as films such as Lionsgate's Borderlands adaptation, there are several TV series also set to release in the next few years, including Fallout on Amazon next month, and the aforementioned second season of HBO's The Last of Us adaptation.

As for The Sims, the game recently made headlines after players used it to recreate Glasgow's infamous Willy Wonka Experience - with many prefering the look of The Sims version to the actual event itself.