The Sims 4's Party Essentials and Urban Homage DLC packs out next week

There's good news if you've been awaiting the next Sims 4 DLC announcement to reassure yourself of the continuing passage of time; EA has revealed two new Kit packs - Urban Homage and Party Essentials - are launching next Thursday, 18th April.

Urban Homage, which has been created in collaboration with The Sims 4 content creator Danielle "Ebonix" Udogaranya, is themed around 90s and Noughties London-inspired fashion trends. There's talk of "lively patterns, vibrant graffiti motifs, and eye-catching accessories", including overalls, butterfly tops, layered jewellery, and "glamorous" nails.

As for the Party Essentials Kit, it's promising "everything you need to make your next celebration the talk of the town". More specifically, it introduces the likes of streamers, a fog machine, a "versatile" bar, and a disco ball. "Set the perfect vibe with coordinated party decorations," says EA, "or mix and match to set the mood and make memorable Simstagram posts pop."

Urban Homage includes a total of 29 items, while Party Essentials features 27 - all of which are pictured in tiny thumbnail form over on EA's announcement post.

A The Sims 4: Party Essentials Kit screenshot. | Image credit: EA

The Sims 4's Urban Homage and Party Essentials Kits launch next Thursday, 18th April, for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the EA app, Epic Games Store, and Steam. Assuming no pricing shakeups, each DLC pack should cost £4.99/$4.99 USD.