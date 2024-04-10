Skip to main content

Long read: The beauty and drama of video games and their clouds

"It's a little bit hard to work out without knowing the altitude of that dragon..."

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Sims 4's Party Essentials and Urban Homage DLC packs out next week

On Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

A Sims 4 Urban Homage Kit screenshot showing groups of Sims conversing on a street outside a pub.
Image credit: EA
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

There's good news if you've been awaiting the next Sims 4 DLC announcement to reassure yourself of the continuing passage of time; EA has revealed two new Kit packs - Urban Homage and Party Essentials - are launching next Thursday, 18th April.

Urban Homage, which has been created in collaboration with The Sims 4 content creator Danielle "Ebonix" Udogaranya, is themed around 90s and Noughties London-inspired fashion trends. There's talk of "lively patterns, vibrant graffiti motifs, and eye-catching accessories", including overalls, butterfly tops, layered jewellery, and "glamorous" nails.

As for the Party Essentials Kit, it's promising "everything you need to make your next celebration the talk of the town". More specifically, it introduces the likes of streamers, a fog machine, a "versatile" bar, and a disco ball. "Set the perfect vibe with coordinated party decorations," says EA, "or mix and match to set the mood and make memorable Simstagram posts pop."

Cover image for YouTube videoNewscast: Will we buy PlayStation 5 Pro?
Newscast: Will we buy PlayStation 5 Pro?Watch on YouTube

Urban Homage includes a total of 29 items, while Party Essentials features 27 - all of which are pictured in tiny thumbnail form over on EA's announcement post.

A Sims 4 Party Essentials Kit screenshot showing two Sims dancing in the middle of a predominantly pink living room while others converse on chairs nearby.
A The Sims 4: Party Essentials Kit screenshot. | Image credit: EA

The Sims 4's Urban Homage and Party Essentials Kits launch next Thursday, 18th April, for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the EA app, Epic Games Store, and Steam. Assuming no pricing shakeups, each DLC pack should cost £4.99/$4.99 USD.

Read this next