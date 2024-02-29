Glasgow's infamous Willy Wonka Experience lives on through The Sims 4

If you, like the rest of the internet, have been swept up in the trainwreck that was the Willy Wonka Experience held in an empty warehouse in Glasgow last weekend, we have good news. While you may no longer be able to witness the real event in person, you can always relive it vicariously through your Sims.

Glasgow's Willy Wonka Experience has gone viral for its emptily-decorated space, its AI-generated scripts, and the random shadowy figure called The Unknown who was scaring children.

The whole thing went so badly, it was cancelled halfway through Saturday after police were called to the event, but not before someone could snap one of the most memorable pictures from it - a sad Oompa Loompa being forced to conduct experiments by event organiser House of Illuminati.

The Oompa Loompa pictured was played by Kirsty Paterson, who described her experience as "trying to be the sprinkles on shit" in an interview with Vulture. To save Paterson from having to be reminded of the picture and an ordeal which wasn't really her fault, perhaps you can use this reinterpretation from imcxllumbtw on X.

The §35 Willy Wonka experience has officially opened in SimCity pic.twitter.com/cwcK4ZOI9i — TW!?K (@imcxllumbtw) February 28, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The culmination of "30 whole minutes" hard work on a Wednesday night in The Sims 4, it got the approval of one visitor to the real Willy Wonka Experience, who said it looks "significantly better than the actual warehouse" did. How long will it be before someone recreates the warehouse in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and subjects their villagers to the same torture?

