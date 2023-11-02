The Sims 4 invites you to lord over the land in upcoming For Rent expansion pack

The Sims 4 team has lifted the lid on its upcoming expansion pack, known as For Rent. As you may have surmised given its title, this pack will allow players to give property ownership a whirl, and become a landlord.

"Revel in the hustle and bustle of Tomarang, discover unique items at the Night Market, and come home to a new Residential Rental lot where your neighbours are closer than ever," the pack's official description reads. EA and Maxis describe this new location as a "scenic world nestled in a lush tropical landscape and vibrant city skyline". It does look rather nice, I have to say.

Meanwhile, as you will be - in the Sims team's words - closer than ever, this will mean bumping into neighbours left, right and centre. When you collect your post, they will be there. When you join in with a potluck meal event, they will be there. When you head out for a run, they will be there. In short, there will definitely be a lot more happening in your immediate vicinity when this pack goes live.

The Sims 4 For Rent Expansion Pack: Official Reveal Trailer.

Then, as a landlord, players will be responsible for "fixing utilities, dealing with unruly neighbours, creating a community and even managing multiple Residential Rentals". If things don't go exactly as planned, however, there is the chance the landlord will have a tenant revolt on their hands. You can watch Rent's reveal trailer above.

The Sims 4's For Rent expansion pack is set to release next month, on 7th December, across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PS4. If you are keen to get your hands on it, you can preorder now. More details can be found here.

Those that order the expansion (which you can here) between now and 18th January will also get access to The Sims 4's Street Eats Digital Content. This content will mean players can "bring the night market flavour home" thanks to the addition of a grill cart, street umbrella and fruit basket. You can see how this all looks in the image below.