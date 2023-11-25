Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Roleplay as a landlord in The Sims 4's upcoming real-life "immersive pop-up installation"

Go out on a sim.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

To celebrate The Sims 4's upcoming expansion pack, For Rent, EA is inviting you to "become the ultimate property mogul" and join Llandgraab & Sons Estate Agents for a day to sample what it's like to be on the other end of a tenancy agreement.

On 7th and 8th December 2023, the fictitious agency will be open in central London for fans to get involved in the "immersive pop-up installation" and try out the expansion pack, which – coincidentally enough – also releases on 7th December.

The Sims 4 For Rent Expansion Pack: Official Reveal Trailer.Watch on YouTube

"Aspiring agents and property magnates will not only have the opportunity to get hands-on with the newest expansion pack, but they’ll be able to interact with their favourite characters, Simify themselves in pictures and discover the new world of Tomarang!" EA explains.

Most of the free tickets have now gone, I'm afraid, but you can add your name to the waitlist in the hope that a spot will open up, as the event will be running 10am-4pm on Thursday 7th, and 10am-6pm UK time on Friday 8th.

ICYMI, The Sims 4's next expansion pack, For Rent, will give you the chance to experience what it's like to be a landlord.

"Revel in the hustle and bustle of Tomarang, discover unique items at the Night Market, and come home to a new Residential Rental lot where your neighbours are closer than ever," the pack's official description reads. EA and Maxis describe this new location as a "scenic world nestled in a lush tropical landscape and vibrant city skyline".

Get the best Black Friday gaming deals

We may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Check it out
In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

The Sims 4

PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Related topics
Community EA Electronic Arts Life Simulation London Mac Maxis PC promotion PS4
See 6 more PS5 RPG Simulation UK Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments