Roleplay as a landlord in The Sims 4's upcoming real-life "immersive pop-up installation"

To celebrate The Sims 4's upcoming expansion pack, For Rent, EA is inviting you to "become the ultimate property mogul" and join Llandgraab & Sons Estate Agents for a day to sample what it's like to be on the other end of a tenancy agreement.

On 7th and 8th December 2023, the fictitious agency will be open in central London for fans to get involved in the "immersive pop-up installation" and try out the expansion pack, which – coincidentally enough – also releases on 7th December.

"Aspiring agents and property magnates will not only have the opportunity to get hands-on with the newest expansion pack, but they’ll be able to interact with their favourite characters, Simify themselves in pictures and discover the new world of Tomarang!" EA explains.

Most of the free tickets have now gone, I'm afraid, but you can add your name to the waitlist in the hope that a spot will open up, as the event will be running 10am-4pm on Thursday 7th, and 10am-6pm UK time on Friday 8th.

ICYMI, The Sims 4's next expansion pack, For Rent, will give you the chance to experience what it's like to be a landlord.

"Revel in the hustle and bustle of Tomarang, discover unique items at the Night Market, and come home to a new Residential Rental lot where your neighbours are closer than ever," the pack's official description reads. EA and Maxis describe this new location as a "scenic world nestled in a lush tropical landscape and vibrant city skyline".