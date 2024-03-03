Here's some The Sims-inspired jewellery for that special someone

Still looking for that perfect gift for Mother's Day? How about a curated selection of jewellery inspired by The Sims 4?

Based upon the Crystal Creations Stuff Pack that dropped last week, EA has released The Sims Plumbob Collection. Consisting of a necklace, ring, and earrings – all of which are sold separately – the set is made from 18k gold electroplated stainless steel with natural green agate.

All three pieces are available now on ShoptheSims.com, with the "statement" ring retailing for £41, the layered necklace for £39, and the drop earrings for £37. You'll need to pay shipping and tax on top of that, too – that's around £8 and £25, respectively, to ship to the UK.

"Players can now match their Sims with this sensational collection inspired by the game’s iconic Plumbob, teases EA. "In The Sims 4 Crystal Creations Stuff Pack, Simmers have the ability to craft jewellery in-game, with each piece of The Plumbob Collection designed by the team with the game in mind, ultimately crafted using the Plumbite Crystal and Gold Metal."

