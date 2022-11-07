If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is back for another lap this year

Nintendo of America has shared its Black Friday discounts for 2022.
Nintendo Switch consoles aren't often discounted thanks to the tightly controlled pricing policies of Nintendo. Holiday shopping seasons, however, are perhaps some of the company's exceptions.

As anticipated, Nintendo is bringing back its successful Black Friday deal from last year, which includes a brand new Switch console and the wildly fun Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in a special discounted bundle. The bundle will also give you access to three months of Switch Online membership, meaning you can jump straight online (provided you have an internet connection) and compete in Mario Kart races with both friends near and far.

The bundle offer is starting from 20th November 2022, and will be priced around $299.99. As for the UK, there isn't official confirmation from Nintendo UK yet, but we imagine this same bundle will be discounted too, at around £259.99, though currency fluctuations and inflation may alter pricing this year.

This particular Mario Kart bundle was also available from participating retailers last year, so we can expect to see Amazon, Game and Very to join in the fun once again this year.

Nintendo US will also have some discounts of up to $20 on excellent titles such as Breath of the Wild, Link's Awakening, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Bravely Default II and lots more. We'll update this page with more details once the sale goes live.

To keep up to date with all of the upcoming discounts, on Nintendo Black Friday deals and other platforms, chuck us a follow on our Jelly Deals Twitter feed. You'll find the best deals on both games and accessories throughout the week.

