The Crucial P3 2TB, one of the fastest 3.0 SSDs, is on sale for just £85

Prices for NVMe SSDs have increased in 2024, which means we've seen smaller discounts on the best SSDs for gaming. When a good discount does pop up, you'll need to act fast as the deal could sell out or only stick around for a limited time.

If you've been after an SSD upgrade to your PC or laptop and don't need the high-end speed that the best gaming SSDs have, then this discount on the excellent 2TB Crucial P3 is a belter. You can grab it for just £85 at Ebuyer. That's a decent £35 discount and cheaper than it was being sold for during the Amazon Spring Sale.

This is an older Gen3 PCIe SSD, so if you're like me and have an older motherboard that can't use PCIe 4.0 tech then this is one of the top choices you can use speed-wise, as it has solid sequential performance of 3500MB/s and 3000MB/s for read and writes respectively.

These speeds mean that the Crucial P3 can't be used in a PS5. If you want to upgrade your PS5 storage, you should check out Digital Foundry's guide to the best PS5 SSDs and see what is appropriate for your budget.

If you're a casual gamer that isn't performing very intensive tasks like video editing or need to transfer lots of files quickly, then the Crucial P3 is more than enough, and you're not going to find 2TB of storage for this price at the moment without compromising performance. I'm going to pick this deal up myself as I can't see a better value deal appearing for a while.

If you are in the market for a PCIe 4.0 SSD upgrade for your PC, PS5 or Steam Deck, check out my new guide on the best gaming SSD deals that's up on Digital Foundry.

Be sure to also follow the Deals topic here on Eurogamer to get notified when we've written a new deals post, and follow us over on the Jelly Deals Twitter where we post the best deals we spot throughout the week.