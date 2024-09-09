The reliable WD SN580 1TB NVMe SSD is down to just £56 from Amazon

The WD Blue SN580 is one of the newest options out there, but remains one of the best SSDs for PC gaming we've tested because of its excellent value in relation to performance, as well as its solid feature set. It's currently available in 1TB flavour for £56 from Amazon, which is a solid price for what's on offer here, where it's also a bit more expensive elsewhere.

It follows on from the fantastic SN570, and brings with it some useful upgrades including a new PCIe 4.0 interface which brings it firmly into the modern age with quicker speeds of up to 4150MB/s reads and up to 3600MB/s writes, making accessing data a real breeze. Moreover, the SN580 also features uprated read speeds of up to 750K IOPS reads and 600K IOPS reads, meaning load times into games should be especially brisk.

The SN580 comes with a larger hybrid cache too, which is also seen on the snappy SN850X, which has made for one of the best SSDs we've tested full stop. A 1TB capacity also means you've got decent room for, well, storin' stuff, be it games, apps, media or otherwise. The lack of a DRAM cache however in favour of HMB means this isn't the best drive for more demanding workloads such as video editing or content creation workloads, for instance. With this in mind, the use of TLC NAND is impressive at this price point, as is the presence of a five year warranty for peace of mind.

If you want to grab a solid mid-range PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for a great price, this Amazon deal on the WD SN580 1TB is not to be missed.