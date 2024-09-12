This 5TB WD Elements SE Recertified HDD is an absolute bargain from Western Digital

I've been a long-term user of Western Digital hard drives since I first bought one as an expansion drive for my Xbox One around eleven years ago, and ever since then, I've amassed a stack of cut-price drives for storing media and important files on. They're just reliable and work without a hitch in my experience, and with this deal on a recertified Elements SE drive, you too can add a larger HDD for storing all sorts of things on. This is a 5TB option, and using code SVE10, it knocks an extra 10 percent off this drive to bring it down to just £67.

Before I go any further, I should say this is a Recertified drive, according to WD's own standards. According to them, this means it's a drive that may be a customer return and may be repaired. They're all tested to meet Western Digital's quality standards, but may have some small signs of wear. From my personal experience, the HDDs I've bought from Western Digital as Recertified in the past have all been virtually new, so I've recommended them as a place to purchase for a good while.

The fact is that you're getting five terabytes of storage here, which is a lot for cold storing a lot of media and even a full Steam library, although you will be better off moving games to an internal SSD for speedier performance. You can also use this drive for cold storing current-gen console games too, although this drive is far from speedy enough for playing the games off. Even then, being able to have such a large amount of usable storage when games are constantly getting bigger in size is marvellous for fitting more on.

In doing the maths, it works out to £13.40 per terabyte of storage, which is hilariously cheap. For reference, the same price is equivalent to a 1TB internal NVMe SSD with much quicker speeds. This is all a trade-off and it really depends what you're going to be using the drive for. For OS installs and files you need quick access to, an internal SSD will be better, but for pure size, this WD drive is the way to go, even if it is slower.

If you want to grab a lot of hard drive storage space at a cut price, this deal on a recertified WD Elements SE 5TB HDD is a bargain.