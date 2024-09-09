Save 20 percent on this Amazon Basics 512GB Micro SD card right now

Amazon makes a wide range of products with their own branding on it, namely the Amazon Basics lineup of products that pretty much covers everything you could want or need, for whatever reason. It also extends into the world of storage, so you can purchase an Amazon Basics 512GB Micro SD card for quite a competitive price. At the moment, this A2-rated option is down to £28 from Amazon from a previous list of £35.

The 512GB capacity on offer also means you'll be able to get a lot of data on here, which is essential if you want to keep multiple AAA games installed (or just the entire library of a retro games console with room to spare). 4K video footage can be quite large, especially at 60fps, so having a capacious card is great for use with drones, GoPros and other cameras too. 512GB cards have become a must-have for me with both my own usual Canon M50 camera as well as a GoPro I've used in the past, if you're someone like me who films in 4K a lot.

The fact this card has an A2 rating means it's suitable for use in everything from a Nintendo Switch and a Steam Deck as well as other handheld consoles, action cameras and drones, too. It's got reasonable speeds too, with up to 100MB/s reads and 90MB/s writes, which also smash the minimum speed requirements for a card to gain an A2 rating in the first place.

You also get the benefit of a full-size SD card adapter here too, meaning you can use this Amazon Basics card in devices that only support bigger SD cards withoutany performance penalties, such as certain laptops and cameras, which is excellent.

If you're in the market for a reliable and affordable Micro SD card with a solid capacity, this Amazon deal on one of their own choices is an excellent one.